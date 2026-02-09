Daytime talk show host vows to keep show alive after cancellation
- Sherri Shepherd's daytime talk show, “Sherri,” has been cancelled after four seasons.
- Shepherd addressed the news on Monday's segment, expressing gratitude to fans and promising to "fight to keep the show alive in some way, shape or form.”
- The comedian, 58, stated that the show's intention was always to spread joy and she is grateful for the opportunity to host it for four seasons.
- Producers Debmar-Mercury attributed the cancellation to the "evolving daytime television landscape," clarifying it does not reflect on the show's strength or Shepherd's talent.
- “Sherrii,” which debuted in 2022, will continue to air new episodes through the autumn, with producers exploring options for it on other platforms.
