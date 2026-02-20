Shia LaBeouf accused of using homophobic slurs during New Orleans arrest
- Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in New Orleans on two counts of simple battery following an alleged altercation just after midnight on Tuesday.
- One alleged victim, Jeffrey Damnit, claims LaBeouf targeted him in a hate crime and is asking prosecutors to upgrade the charges.
- Damnit alleges LaBeouf knocked him over and used homophobic slurs, including “You're a f*ing f****t”, after he tried to de-escalate the situation.
- Video footage reportedly shows LaBeouf using a slur towards Damnit while being examined by first responders, and police reports noted LaBeouf's alleged use of slurs about “f****ts” putting him in jail.
- LaBeouf was released from jail on Tuesday and is scheduled to appear in court on 19 March, having posted cryptic messages on social media since his arrest.
