Rapper reveals ‘soft spot’ for EastEnders campmate on I’m A Celebrity
- On Friday night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, rapper Aitch, real name Harrison Armstrong, admitted to social media star Morgan Burtwistle, known as Angryginge, that he had a “soft spot” for EastEnders actress and fellow campmate Shona McGarty.
- Fellow contestants and jungle newcomers Vogue Williams and Tom Read Wilson also speculated of a possible romance between the Armstrong and McGarty. Read Wilson went on to say, “They’d make a gorgeous pair, and both have those bright, bright blue eyes.”
- McGarty and Martin Kemp went on to compete in the “Dreaded Dunnies” challenge along with Jack Osbourne and Alex Scott.
- They won all 12 stars in the trial and, as a reward, the celebrities were treated to an ostrich egg for dinner.
- The campmates also successfully completed a shelter building exercise and a fishing expedition, meaning they all won portions of popcorn for the evening.