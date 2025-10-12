Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sigourney Weaver appears to have changed her mind on Alien films

Sigourney Weaver visits school behind viral Alien production
  • Sigourney Weaver is seriously considering reprising her iconic role as Ellen Ripley in the Alien franchise.
  • Her potential return is prompted by an "extraordinary" 50-page script written by producer Walter Hill.
  • The script explores Ripley's current situation, portraying her as an outcast in a society that views her as a problem.
  • Weaver, who last played Ripley in 1997's Alien: Resurrection, had previously expressed disinterest in returning to the role.
  • She has held discussions with Fox/Disney regarding the project, despite a previous attempt for her to return in Neill Blomkamp's Alien 5 being scrapped.
