Silence of the Lambs actor addresses film’s complicated gender legacy

Sir Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster kept their distance on The Silence of the Lambs set
  • Ted Levine, who played Buffalo Bill in The Silence of the Lambs, has addressed the film's complicated legacy regarding its themes of gender.
  • The Oscar-winning horror classic has faced recent backlash from the transgender community over its portrayal of the serial killer Buffalo Bill.
  • Levine acknowledged that 'certain aspects of the movie don’t hold up too well' and that he is now 'a lot wiser about transgender issues'.
  • He clarified that he did not portray Buffalo Bill as gay or trans, but rather as a 'f***ed-up heterosexual man'.
  • Producer Edward Saxon admitted they 'weren’t sensitive enough' to the potential harm of stereotypes, despite not intending Buffalo Bill to be gay or trans.
