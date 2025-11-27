Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Simon Cowell on the treatment helping him stay young

Simon Cowell: The Next Act trailer
  • Simon Cowell, 66, claims to have “aged backwards” by having his blood “rinsed” and “filtered” at a wellness clinic.
  • He attributes his improved health and energy to this process, alongside better eating, more exercise, less stress, and certain supplements.
  • Cowell has abandoned his previous plan to be cryogenically frozen after discovering it would involve decapitation.
  • The record executive has a history of launching successful music acts, including One Direction, and launching shows like The X Factor and Britain's Got Talent.
  • He is set to appear in a new Netflix series, 'Simon Cowell: The Next Act', which focuses on his search for a new boy band.
