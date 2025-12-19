Simon Cowell makes comment on treatment of X Factor contestants
- Music mogul Simon Cowell has addressed criticisms regarding The X Factor's duty of care policies, stating they "always tried" to look after their artists.
- Speaking on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast, Cowell acknowledged that discussions around mental health and duty of care have become a much greater focus over time.
- His comments follow several former contestants, including Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix, who have spoken out about experiencing mental health issues after participating in the show.
- Katie Waissel, a 2010 contestant, claimed the show "ruined my life" and has since retrained as a lawyer to pursue legal action against Cowell and Syco Entertainment.
- The X Factor co-producers, Fremantle, have stated they have "robust measures" in place, including a dedicated welfare team and no time limit on aftercare for contestants.