Marvel star slams Hollywood for thinking Asian actors are ‘risky’
- Simu Liu criticised Hollywood for a “backslide” in Asian representation, stating studios unfairly consider Asian actors ‘risky’ despite their films' box office success.
- He highlighted numerous financially successful films with Asian leads, such as Minari, Everything Everywhere All at Once and Shang-Chi, contrasting this with white actors who can fail repeatedly without career impact.
- Liu argued that no Asian actor has caused a studio to lose significant money, unlike some white actors who have lost hundreds of millions yet continue to secure leading roles.
- Other Asian actors, including Manny Jacinto, John Cho, and Daniel Dae Kim, shared similar frustrations regarding stereotypical roles, a lack of romantic leads, and nationality-specific casting.
- Daniel Dae Kim, with three decades in the industry, expressed his ongoing wait for a romantic lead role and criticised the overcorrection in Hollywood's nationality-specific casting for Asian characters.