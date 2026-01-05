Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Marvel actor pushes star for huge DC role

  • Marvel actor Simu Liu has publicly suggested Melissa Barrera for the role of Wonder Woman in DC Studios' upcoming film.
  • Liu, who co-starred with Barrera in The Copenhagen Test, praised her dedication to stunt work, describing her as 'Wonder Woman-esque'.
  • James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, is currently seeking a new actress for the iconic superhero role as part of his new DC Universe.
  • Gunn has stated that casting for Wonder Woman will not begin until the script for the film is fully completed.
  • The previous Wonder Woman 3 project, starring Gal Gadot, was cancelled after Gunn and Peter Safran took over leadership at DC Studios.
