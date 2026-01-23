Oscar’s history made with landmark costume design nomination
- Ruth E Carter has become the most-nominated Black woman across all Academy Awards categories with her fifth nomination for costume design on the film Sinners.
- Her latest nod for Ryan Coogler’s blues-infused vampire epic, set in the Jim Crow-era Mississippi Delta, contributes to the film's record 16 nominations.
- Carter now has five Oscar nominations, surpassing Viola Davis, and stands alongside Spike Lee and Morgan Freeman as one of the three most-nominated Black creatives.
- She previously won two Academy Awards for her work on "Black Panther" (2018) and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (2023), making her the first Black woman to achieve this.
- Carter emphasised her pride, gratitude, and responsibility, stating that her career is about telling the story of culture and that her continued presence in the industry is a testament to hard work and vision.