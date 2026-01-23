Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sinners’ Jack O’Connell celebrates Irish dancing in Ryan Coogler’s movie

Jack O'Connell reveals how he tapped into his roots for powerful Sinners scene
  • Actor Jack O'Connell expressed his amazement that traditional Irish music, which he grew up with, was featured in his new film, Sinners.
  • O'Connell, who portrays the vicious head vampire Remmick, led a haunting scene that incorporated the Irish music.
  • He told The Independent that it 'blew his mind' to see this type of music in a film of such a large scale.
  • Sinners is an action-horror film directed by Ryan Coogler, starring O'Connell alongside Michael B Jordan.
  • The film has achieved significant critical acclaim, securing an impressive 16 nominations for the Oscars.
