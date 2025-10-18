Sir David Attenborough becomes oldest-ever winner of prestigious award
- Sir David Attenborough, aged 99, has become the oldest person to win a Daytime Emmy Award.
- He received the Outstanding Daytime Personality award for his work on the Netflix series Secret Lives of Orangutans.
- Sir David surpassed Mary Poppins star Dick Van Dyke, who set the record in 2024 at 98 years old.
- Earlier this year, Sir David reflected on his mortality in the documentary Ocean: With David Attenborough, released on his 99th birthday.
- In the film, he stressed that saving the ocean is paramount for the planet's survival, saying, “If we save the sea, we save our world.”