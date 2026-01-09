BBC names Sound of 2026 winner
- Singer Skye Newman, 22, has been named BBC Radio 1’s Sound Of 2026, an accolade positioning her as a definitive artist to watch this year.
- Her victory follows tours with global stars Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi, and she expressed shock and gratitude for the prestigious award.
- The south London-born artist has already achieved a UK number five single with 'Family Matters' and her EP SE9 – PT1 reached number 18 on the UK albums chart.
- The Sound Of competition, previously won by artists like Adele and The Last Dinner Party, is voted for by a panel of over 170 industry experts and artists, including Sir Elton John and Dua Lipa.
- Newman triumphed over British rapper Jim Legxacy, US singer-songwriter Sombr, New York indie rock band Geese, and Australian indie pop band Royel Otis, who completed the top five.