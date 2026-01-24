Why was Netflix’s Skyscraper Live postponed?
- Alex Honnold's skyscraper">Skyscraper Live attempt to free solo Taipei 101 has been postponed due to heavy rain in Taiwan's capital.
- The professional rock climber, 40, was set to scale the 1,667-foot, 101-storey tower without ropes or safety gear.
- Netflix, which is broadcasting the event, confirmed the delay on their X account, citing safety as their primary concern.
- Originally scheduled for tonight, the climb will now proceed on Saturday, January 24, at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT.
- The Netflix app has been updated to reflect the new timing, listing the event as “Live tomorrow” for viewers.