Legendary drummer who worked with Bob Dylan dies aged 73

  • Reggae drumming legend Sly Dunbar has died at the age of 73.
  • Dunbar was half of the influential rhythm section and production duo Sly & Robbie, alongside bassist Robbie Shakespeare, who passed away in 2021.
  • His wife, Thelma, confirmed his death, stating he had been experiencing a period of ill health but his passing was unexpected.
  • Born Lowell Fillmore Dunbar in Kingston, Jamaica, he began his drumming career at 15 and formed the prolific duo with Shakespeare in the mid-1970s.
  • Sly & Robbie collaborated with numerous artists including Peter Tosh, Bob Dylan, Grace Jones, and produced hits for Chaka Demus & Pliers and No Doubt.
