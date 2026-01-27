Legendary drummer who worked with Bob Dylan dies aged 73
- Reggae drumming legend Sly Dunbar has died at the age of 73.
- Dunbar was half of the influential rhythm section and production duo Sly & Robbie, alongside bassist Robbie Shakespeare, who passed away in 2021.
- His wife, Thelma, confirmed his death, stating he had been experiencing a period of ill health but his passing was unexpected.
- Born Lowell Fillmore Dunbar in Kingston, Jamaica, he began his drumming career at 15 and formed the prolific duo with Shakespeare in the mid-1970s.
- Sly & Robbie collaborated with numerous artists including Peter Tosh, Bob Dylan, Grace Jones, and produced hits for Chaka Demus & Pliers and No Doubt.