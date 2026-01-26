Sly Dunbar, one half of renowned Reggae duo Sly and Robbie, dies aged 73
- Renowned reggae drummer Sly Dunbar has passed away at the age of 73.
- Dunbar was one half of the highly influential reggae rhythm section and production duo, Sly & Robbie.
- His long-time musical partner, bassist Robbie Shakespeare, died in 2021.
- Together, Sly & Robbie contributed to hundreds of songs, spanning early reggae artists like Peter Tosh and Bunny Wailer.
- Their collaborations also extended to mainstream pop and rock icons, including Mick Jagger, Bob Dylan, and Grace Jones.