Sly Dunbar, one half of renowned Reggae duo Sly and Robbie, dies aged 73

Sly Dunbar (right) has passed away at the age of 73
Sly Dunbar (right) has passed away at the age of 73 (Getty)
  • Renowned reggae drummer Sly Dunbar has passed away at the age of 73.
  • Dunbar was one half of the highly influential reggae rhythm section and production duo, Sly & Robbie.
  • His long-time musical partner, bassist Robbie Shakespeare, died in 2021.
  • Together, Sly & Robbie contributed to hundreds of songs, spanning early reggae artists like Peter Tosh and Bunny Wailer.
  • Their collaborations also extended to mainstream pop and rock icons, including Mick Jagger, Bob Dylan, and Grace Jones.
