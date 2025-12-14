A medicated Trump takes down Santa’s sleigh in SNL cold open
- Saturday Night Live's latest cold open featured James Austin Johnson portraying Donald Trump aboard Air Force One.
- Trump was depicted as medicated with Ambien and Adderall, lashing out at CNN and ordering a drone strike on Santa Claus's sleigh.
- Johnson’s Trump also addressed the newest pictures from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate and acknowledged the U.S.’s recent seizure of an oil tanker in Venezuela before announcing to reporters that he was “targeting suspected drug planes.”
- Viewers widely praised Johnson's impression of Trump, describing it as “spot on” and “comedic genius.”
- The episode was hosted by Josh O’Connor, promoting Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, with Lily Allen appearing as the musical guest.