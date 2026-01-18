Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

SNL skewers Trump and his cabinet in first cold open of the year

SNL’s Trump brings out ‘Cabinet of curiosities’ after Venezuela attack and ICE raids
  • Saturday Night Live's first sketch of 2026 featured James Austin Johnson portraying Donald Trump, alongside his "Cabinet of curiosities".
  • The cold open satirised current events, including the capture of Nicolas Maduro, threats towards Iran, and the deployment of federal officers in Minnesota.
  • Johnson's Trump character claimed to have received a Nobel Prize and Maduro in his Christmas stocking, joking about a "reverse Santa" operation.
  • The sketch introduced new and returning cast members portraying figures like Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.
  • Kristi Noem's character, played by Ashley Padilla, comically addressed the volatile situation in Minneapolis and encouraged specific types of individuals to join ICE.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in