SNL criticized over releasing ICE sketch after cutting it from broadcast

SNL’s cut sketch mocking ICE agents in Minnesota
  • Saturday Night Live released a sketch online that was cut from its broadcast, featuring cast member Tommy Brennan mocking ICE agents.
  • The segment, removed due to time constraints, showed a viral clip of an ICE agent slipping on ice in Minnesota, which Brennan used to comment on local unrest.
  • Brennan's sketch addressed the growing anger in Minnesota following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent amidst increased immigration raids.
  • Viewers criticized SNL for not airing the sketch during the broadcast, with many calling the decision a “cowardly move” given the topical nature of the protests.
  • The sketch highlighted ongoing anti-ICE protests in Minnesota, where local officials have expressed strong opposition to federal immigration enforcement and a federal judge has limited the use of force against demonstrators.
