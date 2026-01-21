SNL criticized over releasing ICE sketch after cutting it from broadcast
- Saturday Night Live released a sketch online that was cut from its broadcast, featuring cast member Tommy Brennan mocking ICE agents.
- The segment, removed due to time constraints, showed a viral clip of an ICE agent slipping on ice in Minnesota, which Brennan used to comment on local unrest.
- Brennan's sketch addressed the growing anger in Minnesota following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent amidst increased immigration raids.
- Viewers criticized SNL for not airing the sketch during the broadcast, with many calling the decision a “cowardly move” given the topical nature of the protests.
- The sketch highlighted ongoing anti-ICE protests in Minnesota, where local officials have expressed strong opposition to federal immigration enforcement and a federal judge has limited the use of force against demonstrators.