Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Marcello Hernandez gives update on his future at ‘SNL’

Bowen Yang signs off from SNL with teary-eyed final sketch alongside Ariana Grande and Cher
  • Marcello Hernández confirmed he has no plans to leave Saturday Night Live.
  • He made the statement to Live From E!'s Justin Sylvester on the red carpet of the Critics Choice Awards. "I'm there, I'm there, I'm there," he reassured.
  • Hernández expressed his enjoyment of the "crazy job" he joined in 2022.
  • Hernández's comments follow the mid-season departure of fellow cast member Bowen Yang after seven years on the show.
  • Yang's departure follows significant cast changes made by SNL boss Lorne Michaels, who aimed to "shake things up" after the show's 50th anniversary.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in