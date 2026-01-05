Marcello Hernandez gives update on his future at ‘SNL’
- Marcello Hernández confirmed he has no plans to leave Saturday Night Live.
- He made the statement to Live From E!'s Justin Sylvester on the red carpet of the Critics Choice Awards. "I'm there, I'm there, I'm there," he reassured.
- Hernández expressed his enjoyment of the "crazy job" he joined in 2022.
- Hernández's comments follow the mid-season departure of fellow cast member Bowen Yang after seven years on the show.
- Yang's departure follows significant cast changes made by SNL boss Lorne Michaels, who aimed to "shake things up" after the show's 50th anniversary.