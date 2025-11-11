Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Japanese company experiences huge surge thanks to record-breaking animated film

  • Japanese electronics and entertainment giant Sony reported a 7 per cent increase in profit for the July-September quarter, reaching 311 billion yen (£1.6 billion).
  • The company subsequently raised its full-year profit forecast to 1.05 trillion yen (£5.6 billion) for the fiscal year ending in March.
  • This significant financial growth was largely attributed to the robust performance of the anime film Demon Slayer, which became the highest-grossing anime film worldwide and the biggest Japanese film of all time.
  • Favourable results from Sony’s streaming services, music business, computer chips division, and mobile phone sensors also contributed to the positive figures.
  • Although tariffs imposed by Donald Trump affected operating income by 30 billion yen (£160 million), this negative impact was largely offset by the strong revenue generated by Demon Slayer.
