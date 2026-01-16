Sophie Turner’s transformation into iconic video game character unveiled
- The first official image of Sophie Turner as Lara Croft has been unveiled, marking the start of production for the new Tomb Raider series on Prime Video.
- Sophie Turner takes on the lead role, previously embodied by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander in earlier film adaptations.
- The series features an impressive ensemble cast including Sigourney Weaver as Evelyn Wallis, Jason Isaacs as Lara’s uncle Atlas DeMornay, and Celia Imrie as Francine.
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, creator of Fleabag, is spearheading the adaptation as writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner.
- The Prime Video drama is based on the popular video game franchise and is being directed by Jonathan Van Tulleken.