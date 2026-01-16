Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Sophie Turner’s transformation into iconic video game character unveiled

Tomb Raider (2018) - UK trailer
  • The first official image of Sophie Turner as Lara Croft has been unveiled, marking the start of production for the new Tomb Raider series on Prime Video.
  • Sophie Turner takes on the lead role, previously embodied by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander in earlier film adaptations.
  • The series features an impressive ensemble cast including Sigourney Weaver as Evelyn Wallis, Jason Isaacs as Lara’s uncle Atlas DeMornay, and Celia Imrie as Francine.
  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge, creator of Fleabag, is spearheading the adaptation as writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner.
  • The Prime Video drama is based on the popular video game franchise and is being directed by Jonathan Van Tulleken.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in