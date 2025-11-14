Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

South Park fans divided by ‘creepy’ Bluey cameo in new episode

South Park roasts Trump over White House renovation
  • The latest South Park episode, "Sora Not Sorry," featured a storyline exploring the dangers of AI and cameos from several famous cartoon icons, including Bluey.
  • The episode depicted a student releasing AI-generated revenge porn, which escalated into an epidemic of fake content, including explicit AI depictions of children's characters.
  • Bluey, who appeared in court to testify against the South Park protagonists, said that she was made to go to the bathroom in a “very bad place” and wasn’t offered compensation.
  • The visual and vocal portrayal of Bluey was remarkably accurate, with only her eyebrows being different, though the explicit AI-generated content itself was not shown.
  • The cameo drew mixed reactions, with some viewers finding it "creepy" or "odd," while others praised the show for highlighting the negative aspects of AI.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in