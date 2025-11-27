South Park takes aim at Saudi Arabia in latest episode
- The latest South Park episode, 'Turkey Trot', satirised Saudi Arabia's sponsorship of stand-up comedy and professional sport.
- The episode depicted Saudi Arabia sponsoring the town's annual Turkey Trot race, with a promotional video explicitly prohibiting disparaging remarks about the Saudi royal family.
- Secretary of War Pete Hegseth was portrayed as mistaking the event for an Antifa uprising and being preoccupied with creating social media content, urging viewers to “like and subscribe”.
- A character, Cartman, defended Saudi Arabia's involvement, suggesting they are “trying to be progressive” by “buying American stuff” rather than reverting to past practices.
- South Park co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker commented that politics has become pop culture, and they are drawn to satirising taboos and 'extremists of any kind' across the political spectrum.