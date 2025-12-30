South Park writer trolls Trump over name on Kennedy Center building
- South Park writer Toby Morton purchased the domain names TrumpKennedyCenter.org and TrumpKennedyCenter.com in August, anticipating the president's move to rename the Kennedy Center.
- White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the performing arts centre would be renamed the Trump-Kennedy Center following a board vote, a decision facing legal challenges.
- The renaming has sparked public protests and prompted several artists, including The Cookers and Chuck Redd, to withdraw from scheduled performances.
- Morton is using the purchased websites for satirical purposes, creating content that parodies the proposed name change and includes controversial references.
- Kerry Kennedy, daughter of Robert F. Kennedy, expressed gratitude for Morton's actions, while Kennedy Center head Richard Grenell threatened a $1 million lawsuit against one protesting artist.