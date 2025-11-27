South Park Thanksgiving episode targets Pete Hegseth’s obsession with social media
- The latest South Park episode, "Turkey Trot", satirized Saudi Arabia's sponsorship of stand-up comedy and professional sport.
- The episode also targeted “Secretary of War” Pete Hegseth's obsession with social media content creation.
- The plot involved the town's annual Turkey Trot race seeking Saudi sponsorship, while Hegseth's Department of War mistook the event for an “Antifa uprising.”
- The episode referenced the real-world controversy surrounding the Riyadh Comedy Festival, where high-profile comedians performed under strict conditions.
- South Park co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker explained that politics has become pop culture, and they aim their satire at extremists from across the political spectrum.