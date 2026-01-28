Spencer Pratt says warning from Friends star was a wakeup call
- Spencer Pratt has revealed a warning Friends star Lisa Kudrow reportedly gave his now-wife, Heidi Montag, in his new memoir, The Guy You Loved to Hate: Confessions from a Reality TV Villain.
- Pratt claims Kudrow told his wife, Heidi Montag, at a barbecue that he had “the eyes of a serial killer” and she should “get away from him.”
- This made Pratt realize that his on-screen villain persona had become his public identity, influencing how people perceived him off-camera, writing, “Watching America’s quirky sweetheart Lisa Kudrow warn people about me like I was radioactive, something clicked. This wasn’t just a job anymore. I wasn’t playing Spencer Pratt™ for the cameras and then going home to be regular Spencer. The character had eaten the person — or at least that’s what it felt like, because off camera, people treated me like I was that guy all the time.”
- Pratt and Montag, known for their roles in California reality TV drama The Hills, married in 2008 and are parents to two sons.
- Following the loss of their home in the 2025 California wildfires, Pratt announced his candidacy for Los Angeles mayor, criticizing the city's handling of the disaster.