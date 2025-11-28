Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pioneering Spider-Man actor and Sesame Street star dies

Danny Segren as Spider-Man on The Electric Company
Danny Segren as Spider-Man on The Electric Company (The Web of the Spider/YouTube)
  • Actor and pioneering puppeteer Danny Seagren has passed away at the age of 81, his family announced.
  • Seagren made history as the first actor to portray Spider-Man in live-action on television, appearing in the children's educational programme The Electric Company for three years.
  • He was also a celebrated puppeteer for Sesame Street, performing as Big Bird in numerous live shows, events, and parades.
  • His diverse career included working as a writer, dancer, and producer, alongside significant contributions as a puppeteer and puppet maker for Muppets creator Jim Henson.
  • Seagren earned a Daytime Emmy for his puppet characters on Who's Afraid of Opera and Miss Peach, and enjoyed meeting fans at Comic Cons in his later years.
