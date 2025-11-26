When will Spotify Wrapped 2025 be released?
- Spotify Wrapped, the annual personalised summary of user listening habits, is anticipated to be released in late November or early December 2025 after launching its loading page.
- Spotify has confirmed that it continues to track user listening data beyond 31 October, aiming to capture as much of the year's activity as possible.
- Users are advised to update their Spotify app to ensure the best experience when 2025 Wrapped becomes available.
- Once released, Wrapped will be accessible via the app's home screen on iOS and Android, and also through the desktop version.
- Several prominent artists, including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, and Bad Bunny had significant releases and achievements in 2025, making them strong contenders for top spots in user summaries.