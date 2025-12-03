New Spotify Wrapped listening age feature leaves users triggered
- Spotify Wrapped 2025 has launched, introducing new features for users to analyse their annual listening habits.
- A new feature called 'Listening age' has been introduced, which estimates a user's age by comparing their listening choices to those of other age groups.
- This new insight has prompted strong reactions on social media, with many users expressing amusement or offence at their assigned ages.
- Examples of reactions include users being assigned listening ages ranging from 17 to 87, reflecting a wide spectrum of musical tastes.