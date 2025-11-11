Squid Game actor O Yeong-Su cleared of sexual misconduct as court overturns charges
- O Yeong-Su, the 81-year-old actor famous for his role as Oh Il-nam in Squid Game, has been acquitted of sexual misconduct charges.
- He had previously received an eight-month suspended sentence and was ordered to attend sexual violence classes last year, following a former co-star's accusation of inappropriate touching in 2017.
- A South Korean court overturned his sentence, citing the possibility that the alleged victim's memory could have been 'distorted' given the significant time passed since the incident.
- The alleged victim, via women's rights organisation Womenlink, stated the ruling would not 'invalidate the truth or erase the pain' she suffered, while O Yeong-Su expressed gratitude to the court”.
- O Yeong-Su, who won a Golden Globe for Squid Game and is a respected theatre actor, was dropped from a film project following the initial charges.