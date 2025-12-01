Star Wars actor confirms Ahsoka exit after Disney pay dispute
- Claudia Black, who portrayed Nightsister Klothow in the first season of the Star Wars spin-off series Ahsoka, will not be returning for its second season.
- Black confirmed her departure was due to a salary dispute, stating that Disney could not meet her financial needs as a single mother.
- She explained that she required a sufficient salary to manage her responsibilities in Los Angeles while the show's second season is filmed in London.
- Black revealed that Disney “could not, sadly, support a single mom”, leading to her decision to withdraw from the series.
- Despite her sadness, Black acknowledged the business aspect of the industry, noting that “It's like 90 per cent business and 10 per cent show”.