Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Star Wars actor confirms Ahsoka exit after Disney pay dispute

Claudia Black in Ahsoka , but she will not be returning for season 2
Claudia Black in Ahsoka , but she will not be returning for season 2 (Disney+)
  • Claudia Black, who portrayed Nightsister Klothow in the first season of the Star Wars spin-off series Ahsoka, will not be returning for its second season.
  • Black confirmed her departure was due to a salary dispute, stating that Disney could not meet her financial needs as a single mother.
  • She explained that she required a sufficient salary to manage her responsibilities in Los Angeles while the show's second season is filmed in London.
  • Black revealed that Disney “could not, sadly, support a single mom”, leading to her decision to withdraw from the series.
  • Despite her sadness, Black acknowledged the business aspect of the industry, noting that “It's like 90 per cent business and 10 per cent show”.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in