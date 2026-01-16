Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Star Wars power shift as Disney appoints new Lucasfilm president

The Mandalorian and Grogu trailer
  • Dave Filoni, known for his work on Star Wars series The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, has been appointed president of Lucasfilm, a Walt Disney-owned studio.
  • Kathleen Kennedy, who has led Lucasfilm since 2012, is transitioning from her role this week to become a full-time producer for the studio.
  • Filoni, a protégé of Star Wars creator George Lucas, will now oversee both live-action and animated television productions for the franchise.
  • During her tenure, Kennedy oversaw three blockbuster Star Wars sequels, the successful spin-off Rogue One, and expanded Lucasfilm into live-action streaming series such as The Mandalorian.
  • Filoni, who was hired by Lucas in 2005, will co-write the upcoming film The Mandalorian and Grogu, with Kennedy continuing as a producer on future projects.
