Richard III film to be changed after academic’s court case
- A High Court libel case brought by British academic Richard Taylor against Steve Coogan and two production companies over his portrayal in the film The Lost King has been settled.
- A judge had previously ruled in June 2024 that the film’s portrayal of Mr Taylor, who was deputy registrar at the University of Leicester during the discovery of Richard III's remains, had depicted him as having “knowingly misrepresented facts to the media and the public” regarding the find.
- Judge Jaron Lewis added that the film’s portrayal of Mr Taylor as “smug, unduly dismissive and patronising” had a defamatory meaning.
- As part of the settlement, Coogan, his company Baby Cow, and Pathe Productions will pay “substantial damages” to Mr Taylor, cover his legal costs, and make changes to the film.
- Mr Taylor expressed “success and vindication” after the “long and gruelling battle”, with his lawyer calling it a “defamation David and Goliath moment”.