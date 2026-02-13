Steven Spielberg donates $25,000 to James Van Der Beek fundraiser
- Actor James Van Der Beek, known for Dawson's Creek, died at 48 after a two-and-a-half-year battle with bowel cancer.
- An online fundraiser for his wife Kimberly and their six children has raised over $2 million (£1.5m) to help with living expenses and education costs.
- Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw donated $25,000 (£18,000) to the GoFundMe, which has received over 40,000 contributions.
- Other notable donations include $10,000 (£7k) each from director John M Chu and talent manager Guy Oseary.
- The fundraiser's initial target of $500,000 was surpassed within hours, with organisers thanking donors for helping the family maintain stability.
