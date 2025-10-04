Comedian Jason Manford caught up in Storm Amy travel chaos
- Comedian and Waterloo Road star Jason Manford was forced to cancel his Belfast gig on Friday night due to extreme weather.
- His British Airways flight, en route to Belfast, was unable to land because of Storm Amy and was subsequently re-routed to Manchester.
- Manford shared updates on social media, including a 'scary' aborted landing attempt in Belfast and the plane's eventual diversion.
- Earlier, four passengers had disembarked the flight at London City Airport before take-off, which Manford noted as a peculiar incident.
- Fans have been advised to retain their tickets as the show will be rescheduled, with Storm Amy causing significant disruption across the UK and Ireland.