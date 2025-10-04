Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Comedian Jason Manford caught up in Storm Amy travel chaos

Jason Manford had to cancel a gig in Belfast due to Storm Amy
Jason Manford had to cancel a gig in Belfast due to Storm Amy (BBC)
  • Comedian and Waterloo Road star Jason Manford was forced to cancel his Belfast gig on Friday night due to extreme weather.
  • His British Airways flight, en route to Belfast, was unable to land because of Storm Amy and was subsequently re-routed to Manchester.
  • Manford shared updates on social media, including a 'scary' aborted landing attempt in Belfast and the plane's eventual diversion.
  • Earlier, four passengers had disembarked the flight at London City Airport before take-off, which Manford noted as a peculiar incident.
  • Fans have been advised to retain their tickets as the show will be rescheduled, with Storm Amy causing significant disruption across the UK and Ireland.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in