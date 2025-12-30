Stranger Things creators explain confusing breakup scene
- Fans of Stranger Things were left confused by a scene in the latest episodes involving characters Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers.
- The scene, which featured Jonathan asking Nancy "will you not marry me?”, was widely misinterpreted by viewers.
- Series creators, the Duffer Brothers, clarified that the moment was indeed intended to signify the breakup of Nancy and Jonathan's relationship.
- They explained the decision stemmed from a desire for Nancy to be independent and find herself.
- The Duffer Brothers also addressed criticism about the lack of main character deaths, stating they avoid shock value and consider the repercussions for other characters.