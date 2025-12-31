Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Stranger Things quietly fixes season 5 blunder after fan alert

SPOILER ALERT: Stranger Things cast react to huge Season 5 plot twist at table read
  • Editors of Stranger Things quietly fixed a historical inaccuracy in the new season five episodes after fans noticed it.
  • Viewers pointed out that Holly Wheeler was wearing an Under Armour shirt in episode seven, despite the scene being set in 1987, and the brand not existing until 1996.
  • The sportswear logo was edited out of the episodes within a week of fans' complaints.
  • Fans reacted on social media, joking about the anachronism and noting the swift correction by the show's creators.
  • This editing error is reminiscent of similar gaffes in other popular TV shows, such as a Starbucks cup appearing in Game of Thrones.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in