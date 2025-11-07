New Stranger Things series announced featuring original characters
- Netflix announced an animated Stranger Things spinoff, Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, scheduled for release in 2026.
- The series will revisit Hawkins in the winter of 1985, set between seasons two and three of the live-action show, featuring original characters battling new monsters.
- New voice actors will portray the characters, with Eric Robles as showrunner and original creators Matt and Ross Duffer as executive producers, aiming for an '80s cartoon aesthetic.
- This announcement preceded the premiere of the fifth and final season of the live-action series, which will conclude with episodes released on 26 November, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve.
- Other Netflix 2026 content includes Steve Howey joining the drama Ransom and Sara Waisglass starring in the film adaptation of 'Into the Deep Blue'.