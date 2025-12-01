Stranger Things cryptic scene draws mixed reaction from fans ahead of show’s final episodes
- Stranger Things fans are debating a cryptic scene in season five, volume one, which appears to hint at Will Byers' unrequited feelings for Mike Wheeler.
- A key moment involves Robin sharing a personal anecdote about unrequited love and self-worth, leading to varied interpretations among viewers regarding Will's romantic future.
- Many fans believe Robin's reaction and speech suggest Mike does not reciprocate Will's feelings, indicating the popular 'Byler' romance theory may not come to fruition.
- Conversely, some supporters of 'Byler' interpret Robin's conversation as empowering Will, enabling him to later overcome Vecna's influence and save Mike.
- The show's creators and actors have previously left Will's sexuality and potential romance open to interpretation, with the final episodes of season five due on Boxing Day and New Year's Day.