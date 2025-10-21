Stranger Things creator shuts down hope of star’s return in season 5
- It has been officially confirmed that Eddie Munson will not return for the fifth season of Stranger Things.
- Series co-creator Matt Duffer said in an interview that the character, played by Joseph Quinn, is “dead” and “fully under that ground.”
- Fans had widely speculated about Munson's potential comeback ever since his death in the season four finale.
- Quinn had previously teased a possible return in interviews, despite the character's demise.
- Duffer said Quinn’s busy schedule would have made it impossible for him to join the final season, which will air in three parts starting in November.