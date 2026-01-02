Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Eleven’s ambiguous fate confirmed after divisive Stranger Things finale

SPOILER ALERT: Stranger Things cast react to huge Season 5 plot twist at table read
  • Stranger Things showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer addressed fan queries regarding Eleven's ambiguous fate in the series finale, which debuted on New Year's Day.
  • The final episode, 'Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up,' depicted Eleven seemingly sacrificing herself in the Upside Down after the defeat of Vecna.
  • Despite Mike's suggestion that Eleven faked her death and a glimpse of an older Eleven, the Duffer Brothers intentionally left her survival unclear, aiming for fans to interpret the outcome.
  • They explained that Eleven not ending up with the Hawkins group was a long-standing plan, symbolising the end of the characters' childhoods.
  • Matt Duffer clarified that the ambiguous sacrifice was intended to be courageous and heroic, preventing others from suffering, and its uncertainty reflects the characters' own lack of knowledge.
