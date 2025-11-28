Stranger Things stars lived in ‘disgusting’ conditions while filming final season
- Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo described his shared living situation with co-star Finn Wolfhard during the final season's filming as "disgusting".
- Matarazzo revealed on the podcast Dinner's on Me With Jesse Tyler Ferguson that they let mess accumulate, likening it to a "college experience".
- The actors, who have worked together since the first season, admitted they "kind of matched each other’s energy" regarding tidiness.
- Their home became cluttered with clothes, undone laundry, and piled-up dishes, leading them to avoid having other cast members visit.
- Matarazzo confirmed that they eventually learned to clean up after themselves, improving their habits by the end of their cohabitation.