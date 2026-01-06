Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Stranger Things cast become emotional in new trailer for behind-the-scenes documentary

Stranger Things cast become emotional in new trailer for behind-the-scenes documentary
  • A new documentary, "One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5", provides a first look at the final season of the hit Netflix show.
  • The two-minute teaser, set to be released on 12 January, shows the cast and crew working on the concluding season.
  • Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, becomes visibly emotional in the documentary, stating she is "not ready to let go" of the series.
  • Brown appears distressed during a script-read-through with Noah Schnapp, who portrays Will Byers.
  • Show-runners Matt and Ross Duffer admit they deliberated over the ambiguous fate of Brown's character in the show's finale.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in