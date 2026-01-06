Stranger Things cast become emotional in new trailer for behind-the-scenes documentary
- A new documentary, "One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5", provides a first look at the final season of the hit Netflix show.
- The two-minute teaser, set to be released on 12 January, shows the cast and crew working on the concluding season.
- Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, becomes visibly emotional in the documentary, stating she is "not ready to let go" of the series.
- Brown appears distressed during a script-read-through with Noah Schnapp, who portrays Will Byers.
- Show-runners Matt and Ross Duffer admit they deliberated over the ambiguous fate of Brown's character in the show's finale.