Stranger Things fans greeted with message as Netflix crashes during season 5 premiere
- Netflix experienced a temporary crash on Wednesday, coinciding with the release of the first volume of Stranger Things season five.
- Viewers attempting to access the new episodes were met with a 'Something went wrong' message, preventing access.
- The outage reportedly lasted for approximately three minutes, prompting widespread frustration among fans who voiced their concerns on social media.
- As reported by Variety, a Netflix spokesperson said: “Some members briefly experienced an issue streaming on TV devices, but service recovered for all accounts within five minutes.”
- This incident marks a repeat occurrence, as Netflix previously experienced similar server issues during the release of Stranger Things season four in 2022.