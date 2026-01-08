Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Stranger Things star Jennifer Marshall speaks out after absence from show

Stranger Things actor absent from season 5 says finale would have helped with cancer treatment
  • Jennifer Marshall, an actor who played Max Mayfield's mother Susan in Stranger Things, stated that her character's absence from season five meant she could not obtain health insurance from her union.
  • Marshall revealed she was in remission from stage three cancer during the filming of the final season.
  • She publicly announced her cancer diagnosis in 2022.
  • The actor commented on social media that being included in the final season would have assisted her in paying for cancer bills.
  • The Independent has contacted Marshall and representatives for the show's creators, the Duffer brothers, for comment.
In full

