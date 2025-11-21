Stranger Things creators tease violent death in season 5
- The Duffer Brothers have revealed that the fifth season of Stranger Things will feature the series' “most violent death” to date.
- Volume One of the final season, comprising four episodes, is set to be released on November 26, with Volume Two following on Christmas Day.
- The series finale, titled “The Rightside Up,” will then premiere on New Year's Eve, concluding the long-awaited season.
- Co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer also shared that Netflix previously requested cuts to gore in earlier seasons, including a costly melting scene.
- The new season will include a time jump and focus on the characters uniting for a final battle against Vecna, amidst a military quarantine in Hawkins.