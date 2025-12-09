Stranger Things’ posters prompt speculation about who will die in next episodes
- Netflix has released new character posters for Volume Two of Stranger Things season five, which is scheduled to premiere on Christmas Day.
- The posters feature nine main cast members, including Mike Wheeler, Eleven, Will Byers, Dustin Henderson, Max Mayfield, Lucas Sinclair, Steve Harrington, Nancy Wheeler, and Jonathan Byers.
- Fans quickly noticed the absence of three popular characters from the lineup: Robin Buckley, Jim Hopper, and Joyce Byers.
- This omission has led to widespread speculation among fans on social media that these characters might be killed off in the upcoming episodes.
- Robin was introduced in the show's third season, while Hopper and Joyce have been central characters since the series began in 2016.