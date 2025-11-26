When time is Stranger Things season five coming out?
- Stranger Things season five, the final instalment of the hit Netflix show, will be released in three separate volumes, with Volume one comprising four episodes.
- Volume one premieres globally on Wednesday, November 26 at 5pm PT (8pm ET), which translates to Thursday, November 27 at 1am GMT in the UK.
- Subsequent volumes will be released on Christmas Day (December 25) for Volume two and New Year's Eve (December 31) for Volume three, both at 5pm PT.
- Netflix has changed its release strategy for major shows, opting for a staggered release across multiple parts instead of dropping an entire season at once.