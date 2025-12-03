Netflix show breaks viewership records with final season
- Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 achieved Netflix's largest premiere week for an English-language series.
- The show amassed 59.6 million views, surpassing the previous record held by Wednesday season 1.
- It secured the top spot on Netflix's English TV list and ranked in the top 10 in all 93 countries tracked, reaching number one in 90.
- Stranger Things’ first four seasons have now garnered over 1.2 billion combined views since their premiere, according to Netflix.
- The final three episodes of season 5 are scheduled for release on Christmas Day, with the two-hour finale arriving on New Year's Eve.